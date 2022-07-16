Report: Bayern Munich Sporting Director Speaks About Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGO / PA Images

German giants Bayern Munich, according to reports, are on Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes’ shortlist as the Portuguese striker seeks fresh pastures this summer. Bayern's sporting director has voiced his opinion on the potential signing.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he wishes to depart Manchester United. The striker’s agent Jorge Mendes has been meeting with potential new clubs, including Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

On July 6th, Bayern’s Director Oliver Kahn spoke to Frank Linkesch of Kicker, seeming to shut down any possible bid for Ronaldo, “as much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest players, a move would not fit into our philosophy”

Even after Kahn clarified Bayern’s viewpoint on such Galactico signings, however, Fabrizio Romano insisted that Mendes would continue to pursue further discussions with the Bundesliga champions.

IMAGO / Lackovic

As Robert Lewandowski is reported to be on the cusp of signing for Barcelona after a bid was accepted yesterday evening, Bayern will now be significantly lacking a dominant number nine and the plethora of crucial goals that come with such a player.

Bayern Munich Sporting Director, Hasan Salihamidžić, has now emphasised the clubs stance on signing Ronaldo. Salihamidžić told SPORT1, “I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But once again: That was and is not a topic for us.”

IMAGO / PA Images

