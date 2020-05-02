Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

David Bellion: Where Are They Now?

Ciaran Taylor

Following the 2003 summer transfer window, Manchester United must have thought they had unearthed a potential world beater when they forked out £3 million to Sunderland for the services of a then 20 year old who was to be at the heart of one of United's most controversial transfer in years.

Sunderland
Bellion was unable to prevent Sunderland's relegation to the Championship despite impressing.

The player in question is of course David Bellion, a French U21 international who arrived from the Stadium of Light following a string of impressive performances that although caught the attention of Premier League scouts, were not able to prevent the Black Cats relegation to the Championship with what was then the third lowest points tally in the League history.

Bellion became heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, amid accusations that United had 'tapped up' the player, and had played a part in Bellion rejecting a contract extension in the north east.

The Frenchman completed his move to Manchester United in June 2003 for a fee of £2 million rising to £3 million, however the move was met with outrage. Then Sunderland chairman Bobby Murray labelled United 'shabby, arrogant and disrespectful', after Sir Alex allegedly approached the player that January.

Bellion United
United's pursuit was labelled as 'arrogant and disrespectful' by the hierarchy at Sunderland.

Bellion started promisingly in Manchester, scoring on his debut in a pre season friendly against Celtic in the summer of 2003, however opportunities became limited behind the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Louis Saha

In his first season, Bellion amassed only two goal across 14 appearances in the league, and with the arrival of Wayne Rooney at the start of 2004/05, the writing was on the wall for David Bellion at Manchester United.

The Frenchman was sent on loan to fellow Premier League outfit West Ham at the start of 2005, after only 24 league appearances for United across two seasons.

Bellion did not fair any better in east London, failing to find the back of the net in any of his eight appearances at the club, and before long the former Bordeaux man found himself back in France on loan at Nice in January 2006.

Fortunes improved drastically for Bellion on his return to France. The striker notched an impressive five goals in only 15 league appearances and in the summer of 2006, his move to France was made permanent, moving to Nice on a permanent deal.

An injury hampered his progress in his first season, although the Frenchman did finish the campaign with eight league goals, joint highest for the club that season.

His goal tally caught the eye of Bordeaux, and the then Champions League outfit forked out over €4.5 million to acquire the strikers services in July 2007.

Scoring eight goals in his first 12 games, Bellion looked to be a shrewd acquisition. However a combination of injuries and dip in form meant he finished his first season at Bordeaux with a respectable 12 league goals as the Le Girodins finished runners up to eventual champions Lyon.

Bellion Bordeaux
Bellion enjoyed the most successful stint of his career at Bordeaux, amassing 28 goals in 156 games in all competitions between 2007 to 2014.

This was to be the pinnacle of Bellion's career. The striker fell behind the likes of Marouane Chamakh and Fernando Cavenaghi in the pecking order in seasons to come, and was often used as a substitute and had limited starts over the next several season.

Despite signing an extension with Bordeaux in 2010, Bellion found himself on the loan list, returning to both Nice and Sunderland for loan stints before leaving Bordeaux in 2014 for third division outfit Red Star.

Two seasons in Paris and Bellion finally hung up his boots in 2016, and currently remains with the club as a creative director, leaving fans wondering what could maybe have been for the once promising 20 year old, a player United had gone out of their way to lure form the north east, by an means necessary.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dembele would find it hard to reject United

Moussa Dembele would reportedly find it hard to reject a move to Manchester United and is under consideration by the club.

Alex Turk

Matic reveals which team-mate he's missing most

Nemanja Matic has revealed which Manchester United team-mate he's missing most during lockdown, and it may be a surprise.

Alex Turk

United not willing to meet £70m Rice valuation

Manchester United are reportedly not willing to meet West Ham United's £70million valuation of Declan Rice.

Alex Turk

Manchester United Transfer Round-Up Henderson Not For Sale

Paper Talk news this morning. We are looking at Dean Henderson bids being rejected by Manchester United and an update on Upamecano.

Mitul Mistry

Santos ace 'dreams' of life-time contract at United

Santos ace Yeferson Soteldo has openly admitted he 'dreams' of signing a life-time contract at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Why United must make Thomas Partey midfield target no. 1

Manchester United are reportedly looking for midfield reinforcements and targeting Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey makes perfect sense.

Alex Turk

Kings of Europe: The History of Manchester United

Episode Six of The History of Manchester United revisits the club's first European Cup triumph in 1968.

Alex Turk

Manchester United Daily News Round-Up 30/04/20 - Manchester United Back in TrainingDraft SharePreviewPublish

We look a today's Manchester United news Round up including Man United going back to training and Ed Woodward Backing Ole Gunnar Solskaer

Mitul Mistry

MANCHESTER UNITED TO DELIVER 60,000 MEALS TO NHS STAFF

The first of an initial 60,000 prepared meals for NHS staff across Manchester will be dispatched from Old Trafford tomorrow in a joint initiative between United, Manchester United Foundation, Mealforce and the club’s catering supplier, Bidfood.

Mitul Mistry

Why Sky Sports aren't crazy to name Maguire as United's 19/20 MVP

Harry Maguire has been selected as Sky Sports' Manchester United MVP this season, and Alex Turk argues why they could be right.

Alex Turk