David Bellion: Where Are They Now?

Following the 2003 summer transfer window, Manchester United must have thought they had unearthed a potential world beater when they forked out £3 million to Sunderland for the services of a then 20 year old who was to be at the heart of one of United's most controversial transfer in years.

Bellion was unable to prevent Sunderland's relegation to the Championship despite impressing.

The player in question is of course David Bellion, a French U21 international who arrived from the Stadium of Light following a string of impressive performances that although caught the attention of Premier League scouts, were not able to prevent the Black Cats relegation to the Championship with what was then the third lowest points tally in the League history.

Bellion became heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, amid accusations that United had 'tapped up' the player, and had played a part in Bellion rejecting a contract extension in the north east.

The Frenchman completed his move to Manchester United in June 2003 for a fee of £2 million rising to £3 million, however the move was met with outrage. Then Sunderland chairman Bobby Murray labelled United 'shabby, arrogant and disrespectful', after Sir Alex allegedly approached the player that January.

Bellion started promisingly in Manchester, scoring on his debut in a pre season friendly against Celtic in the summer of 2003, however opportunities became limited behind the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Louis Saha

In his first season, Bellion amassed only two goal across 14 appearances in the league, and with the arrival of Wayne Rooney at the start of 2004/05, the writing was on the wall for David Bellion at Manchester United.

The Frenchman was sent on loan to fellow Premier League outfit West Ham at the start of 2005, after only 24 league appearances for United across two seasons.

Bellion did not fair any better in east London, failing to find the back of the net in any of his eight appearances at the club, and before long the former Bordeaux man found himself back in France on loan at Nice in January 2006.

Fortunes improved drastically for Bellion on his return to France. The striker notched an impressive five goals in only 15 league appearances and in the summer of 2006, his move to France was made permanent, moving to Nice on a permanent deal.

An injury hampered his progress in his first season, although the Frenchman did finish the campaign with eight league goals, joint highest for the club that season.

His goal tally caught the eye of Bordeaux, and the then Champions League outfit forked out over €4.5 million to acquire the strikers services in July 2007.

Scoring eight goals in his first 12 games, Bellion looked to be a shrewd acquisition. However a combination of injuries and dip in form meant he finished his first season at Bordeaux with a respectable 12 league goals as the Le Girodins finished runners up to eventual champions Lyon.

Bellion enjoyed the most successful stint of his career at Bordeaux, amassing 28 goals in 156 games in all competitions between 2007 to 2014.

This was to be the pinnacle of Bellion's career. The striker fell behind the likes of Marouane Chamakh and Fernando Cavenaghi in the pecking order in seasons to come, and was often used as a substitute and had limited starts over the next several season.

Despite signing an extension with Bordeaux in 2010, Bellion found himself on the loan list, returning to both Nice and Sunderland for loan stints before leaving Bordeaux in 2014 for third division outfit Red Star.

Two seasons in Paris and Bellion finally hung up his boots in 2016, and currently remains with the club as a creative director, leaving fans wondering what could maybe have been for the once promising 20 year old, a player United had gone out of their way to lure form the north east, by an means necessary.