Berbatov unsure if Fernandes and Pogba can work together

Dimitar Berbatov has made an honest admission about whether Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba would be able to play together at Manchester United.

Fernandes has been nothing short of a revelation since joining United in January, contributing to seven goals in his first nine games at the club.

As a very-much attacking-minded midfielder, many believed he's acting as Pogba's replacement ahead of the Frenchman's inevitable departure.

If United do play again this season though, it's likely Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to incorporate both players into his team.

Although he's spoken very candidly about both stars, Berbatov doesn't seem to be convinced both will be able to play together.

Speaking to Betfair, Berbatov revealed his thoughts on Fernandes' arrival, praised the start he's made, but is still unsure whether he's too similar to Pogba:

“I don’t know if Fernandes and Pogba can play together. Fernandes has quickly become an influential player for United. His teammates are looking for him with the ball because they know he can create magic. They’re similar players, both intelligent enough to think three steps ahead when they’re on the ball. Sometimes footballers are too similar to play together."

You can see where Berba is coming from, they are very similar players and are capable of playing similar roles at Old Trafford.

However, I feel like if you have both at your disposal, especially considering the Reds' midfield woes for large parts of this season, you're going to have to fit them in together.

It'd be interesting to see a midfield three, with Bruno on the left side, Pogba on the right and Fred or Scott McTominay in the holding role behind them.

Alternatively, either of them could fill in as the 'no. 10', with the other alongside Fred, McTominay or Nemanja Matic in a midfield pivot behind.

Fernandes' arrival and Pogba's near return bolsters Solskjaer's options massively, let's just hope we get to see them together at least once.