Boris Johnson announces Roman Abramovich Will Not Be Allowed to Sell Chelsea FC Following Russia and Ukraine War Controversy

Roman Abramovich will not be able to sell Chelsea with the controversy following the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The owner released a statement last week announcing he would attempt to sell the London club.

However, UK Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced this morning that he will not be allowed to do so.

Due to Abramovich's supposed links with the Russian state and Vladimir Putin, there has been discussions about whether or not such a person should be allowed to own such an asset in the UK.

Johnson said: "There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin's invasion."

"Today's sanctions are the latest step in our ruthless pursuit of those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of Ukraine."



With the ownership of the club in limbo, it could have huge impacts for Chelsea both on and off the pitch.

