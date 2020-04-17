Stretford Paddock
Borthwick-Jackson and Mitchell set for United releases

Alex Turk

Manchester United academy graduates Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Demetri Mitchell are set to be released at the end of the season, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Since initially being promoted to the first-team, things haven't gone as planned for either of the young full-backs at Old Trafford.

Borthwick-Jackson has endured a string of unsuccessful loan stints at Wolves, Leeds United, Scunthorpe United and Tranmere Rovers after signing a four-year deal in May 2016.

Since putting pen to paper on a contract extension, the 23-year-old hasn't made a single appearance for United and is currently temporarily playing his football at Oldham Athletic, after his loan at Tranmere was cut short in January.

Mitchell has only featured once for the Reds, on the final day of the 2016/17 season against Crystal Palace, but has been on the end of similar fortune since.

He had two loan spells at Hearts during 2018 but hasn't taken to the pitch since February last year following a nasty knee injury.

On his road to recovery, Mitchell claimed his aim was to return to full fitness by playing for the Under-23s, however, he is yet to make an appearance since then.

United do have the option to extend Borthwick-Jackson's current deal by an additional year, but he's expected to be allowed to leave for free, as the club let captain Antonio Valencia and fellow James Wilson did last summer.

It's a shame they didn't fulfil their promise at United, however, a new generation of stars such as Brandon Williams and Ethan Laird are now breaking through and you could say they've been left behind.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has an abundance of young defensive talent at his disposal, so there's still plenty to be positive about from a fan's standpoint.

