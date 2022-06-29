Report: Brandon Williams Set To Leave Manchester United

Brandon Williams is set to leave Manchester United this summer as Erik Ten Hag looks to overhaul his squad ahead of his first campaign as manager, according to a report.

With the imminent arrival of Tyrell Malacia - who is set to be the direct competition for Luke Shaw from next season meaning a lack of opportunity for players like Williams.

Williams spent time on loan at Norwich City last season as the side were relegated from the Premier League.

The full back would return to Old Trafford as the clubs fourth choice left back even behind the likes of Alex Telles.

Telles is set to leave United this summer as part of a squad reshuffle as the Brazilian will search for first team opportunities.

Williams has made a number of first team appearances for United over the years however the full back has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

The fullback is now likely to leave United once again this summer with a possible loan or permanent deal on the table as options.

According to a report from Paul Hirst from the Times Sport;

"Alex Telles will depart Manchester United if a good offer comes in. Brandon Williams is also set to leave, either permanently or on another loan deal."

