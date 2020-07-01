Brighton vs Manchester United: A Tactical Review

It turned out to be a pleasant trip down to the south coast for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men in red, as Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion. Throughout the performance, spectators could identify slick, smooth and stylish football that has rarely been portrayed in United squad's during the post Sir Alex Ferguson era. Notably, we will be analysing where the game was won and where, if any, improvement is needed.

Bruno Fernandes: The Midfield Maestro

Very few supporters will be able to remember a player who has had this much of an impact on an entire team's performance levels. Arguably, it hasn't been since the Dutch delight of Robin Van Persie that United have made a signing of such significant relevance. Bruno Fernandes is still to be beaten in a Manchester United shirt, and the statistics show why. Since his debut in February, he has been directly involved in more goals in all competitions than any other Premier League player (10 games - 6 goals and 4 assists). Additionally, Fernandes has contributed to 8 goals in his first 8 league games for the club (5 goals and 3 assists). Only Van Persie has had more goal involvements (9) after as many games at the start of his Premier League career with the club. Highlighted here is the influence of the Portuguese international on the squad. He seems to have brought with him a magic wand, which has sprung life into what looked like a defeated and lethargic team. In the game, he scored 2 goals, made 1 key pass, created 1 chance and made 27 passes. On top of this, he had 4 shots on goal, made 3 tackles and covered more distance on the pitch than any other player (7.3km). Overall, he once again was United's best player on the pitch and if he continues to put in world class performances every week, the team will make 'winning' a recurring theme. We must emphasise, this language has rarely been used in the post Sir Alex Ferguson era. This then, emphasises the impact of the individual. He is now Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's talisman, which has lifted the weight off other player's shoulders, notably Paul Pogba.

Mason Greenwood: England's Bright Spark

This game enforced theories as to why Mason Greenwood is arguably the most talented teenager in The Premier League at the moment. The way he moves, spins, shifts from left foot to right, is very much Van Persie esc. But too regularly, we have seen youngsters lose their focus over the years. Adnan Januzaj and Ravel Morrison were two extremely gifted players in the club's academy, but consequently failed due to a lack of desire and contentment. However, the feeling amongst supporters argue that Greenwood is different. He is a lifelong supporter of the club and has vocally expressed his desire to win trophies with the team. Impressively, he maintained a 91% pass accuracy, recovered the ball on 3 occasions and completed 2 take ons. Regarding his goal contributions, once he received the pass from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, his technique of gliding eloquently and utilisation of the 'step-over' confused Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, enabling him to back off Greenwood. Knowing he could shoot with either foot, there was only one place the ball was ending. His near post shot was too hot to handle, resulting in his 13th goal of the season. The cross for Bruno Fernandes' second goal was accuracy at its' finest, beautifully picking the player out at the far post, leading to a move which contained elements of a 'classic' Manchester United goal; quick, counter-attacking football. Impressively, Greenwood has become the first teenager to score 6 goals in a Premier League season since 18-year-old Wayne Rooney back in 2003/04. If he keeps his focus, he could be very special for United and England in the years to come.

Matic: Proving The Doubters Wrong

After woeful performances last season, many believed that Nemanja Matic's Manchester United career was up in the air. Terms branded under the individual ranged from 'useless' to 'apathetic', contributing to rumours surrounding his future. Now though, he looks like a different physical animal. Arguably, without Matic, United wouldn't have the licence to permit Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes to attack, adding stability to a fragile 'defensive-minded' midfield. Against Brighton, he completed 2 successful tackles, made 1 dribble and had a pass success rate of 93%. Although supporters feel another defensive midfielder is needed, it will be difficult to maintain a first-team spot if Matic continues to graft impressive displays on the pitch.

A Need For Acquisitions

Although Manchester United's performance was impressive compared to what fans have become accustomed with over the years, the substitutions in the second half highlighted the club's need to make reinforcements. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side looked completely different when the star names were substituted and Brighton looked at their most threatening once this happened. A considerable improvement has to be made in the squad. There is a massive drop in ability outside of United's first eleven. Whilst this team can do damage to any side in The Premier League, it is not a title winning squad. As Gary Neville alluded to, "now is the time to go for it, get those three or four players in that are needed, close that gap and get close to that title". United cannot sit back, relax and believe this is a team good enough to win major championships, because it isn't. Solskjaer still needs depth in quality to be able to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool and he will realise this, noted through his comments before the game. It is now up to Ed Woodward and the Manchester United board to support the man who has so far done a magnificent job in cleansing and creating a team that supporters embrace.

Yesterday marked a record of 15 games unbeaten for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager. If this impressive run continues, it's hard to see how this side can miss out on a place in the top four.