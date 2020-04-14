Stretford Paddock
The statistics that emphasise Fernandes' impact at United

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes has been nothing but a revelation since joining Manchester United in January and the statistics tell you all you need to know about his impact so far.

Fernandes arrived at Old Trafford on a five-and-a-half-year deal in the latter stages of the winter transfer window, initially costing United just £47million.

I say 'just' because the playmaker's stats over the last two years at Sporting Lisbon make outrageous reading.

In the Portuguese capital, Fernandes scored 63 goals and provided 52 assists from the midfield in 137 appearances, catching the eyes of heavyweight suitors.

Not many would've predicted the impact he's had on United so far though, contributing to Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side's current 11-match winning streak.

Since his arrival, the 25-year-old has made the most key passes (11), taken the most shots on goal (19), and attempted to most crosses (25) amongst other United players.

On top of that, Fernandes has made the most passes in the opposition half (203), into the final third (43) and into the opposition box (48) so far.

His core stats are just as, if not even more impressive though, registering three goals and four assists in his first nine games as a United player.

He may have been bought to be Paul Pogba's eventual replacement, however, I'm sure I'm not alone when I say I can't wait to see our Portuguese magnifico line up alongside the Frenchman.

Solskjaer has a serious star on his hands and if he continues in the same light, has the potential to become a club great.

