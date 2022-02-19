Bruno Fernandes Reveals Fringe Player Who Is His Best Friend At Manchester United
Bruno Fernandes has revealed his best friend at the club in a recent interview.
Fernandes has spent over two years with the Red Devils - and he has had plenty of time to get to know his teammates.
It turns out Spaniard Juan Mata is the Portuguese's favourite player to spend time with.
He explained his decision: "So that’s a hard one because I have a good relationship with everyone, honestly, but I think I would probably choose Juan, because I learned a lot from him in these two years."
Mata is known for being a fantastic guy, and Fernandes' words gave backing to that.
"He’s been someone who’s been really special and makes me better every day, on and off the pitch. He made me grow up to be a better player and a better person also."
The 33 year-old's contract runs out at the end of the season, so it seems Fernandes will have to say goodbye to him for now in the summer.
