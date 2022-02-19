Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Bruno Fernandes Reveals Fringe Player Who Is His Best Friend At Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has revealed his best friend at the club in a recent interview.

Fernandes has spent over two years with the Red Devils - and he has had plenty of time to get to know his teammates.

It turns out Spaniard Juan Mata is the Portuguese's favourite player to spend time with.

He explained his decision: "So that’s a hard one because I have a good relationship with everyone, honestly, but I think I would probably choose Juan, because I learned a lot from him in these two years."

Juan Mata

Mata is known for being a fantastic guy, and Fernandes' words gave backing to that.

"He’s been someone who’s been really special and makes me better every day, on and off the pitch. He made me grow up to be a better player and a better person also."

The 33 year-old's contract runs out at the end of the season, so it seems Fernandes will have to say goodbye to him for now in the summer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Bruno Fernandes
News

Bruno Fernandes Reveals Fringe Player Who Is His Best Friend At Manchester United

By Rhys James
1 minute ago
Carrasco
News

Atletico Madrid Winger Yannick Carrasco Will Miss Manchester United Clash As UEFA Dismiss Suspension Appeal

By Alex Wallace
20 minutes ago
imago1009243270h
News

Diogo Dalot Reveals which Manchester United Forward Was His Toughest Oppenent In Training

By Rhys James
1 hour ago
Graham Potter
News

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Explains Why Manchester United Should Hire Graham Potter

By James Ridge
3 hours ago
imago1006330401h
Quotes

Daniel James Opens Up On His Time At Manchester United

By Rhys James
3 hours ago
Marcus Rashford
Opinions

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI To Face Leeds United: Paul Pogba And Marcus Rashford To Return

By Rhys James
5 hours ago
Elland Road
Match Day

Leeds United v Manchester United: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
6 hours ago
Alex Telles
News

Manchester United Defender Alex Telles Included In EA Sports FIFA 22 New UEFA Champions League Themed Promotion

By Alex Wallace
21 hours ago