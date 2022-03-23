Bruno Fernandes Set to Extend Manchester United Contract

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is set to extend his contract at the club according to reports in Portugal.

Fernandes is currently under contract until 2025 at United with option to extend for an extra year.

The Portuguese midfielder has been a key part of United's squad since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

Fernandes currently earns a salary of around £100,000 which would be set to increase upon signing a new deal.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to O Jogo, a Portuguese media outlet, "Bruno Fernandes continues to believe that United will soon be back fighting for big things and trusts the project, which is why he’ll be extending his contract."

There has always been a plan in place to extend Bruno's contract and now the midfielder will be set to extend that deal under the new manager.

Fernandes has been undoubtedly one of United's top performers in the last two seasons and fans expect his form to only get better under the new management.

