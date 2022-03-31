Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Bruno Fernandes Signs New Manchester United Contract Confirms Fabrizio Romano

Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract with Manchester United until 2027 confirms Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has been reporting on updates surrounding the future of Fernandes for some weeks.

Fernandes has been in talks with United for some time about a new deal and it now looks to be confirmed.

Romano reported the news on Thursday morning with his signature phrase, ‘Here We Go’.

Romando said in a short Tweet, “Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United until 2027. Here we go.”

It has been known for some days now that Fernandes would sign a new deal and it is set to be announced soon following the completion of the international break.

Fernandes had a great spell on international duty for Portugal as he scored the two goals that secured his country’s place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Fernandes is expected to be receiving a salary increase in his new deal that will see him remain at Old Trafford until 2027.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

fernandes shaw
News

Bruno Fernandes Signs New Manchester United Contract Confirms Fabrizio Romano

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
ten hag 2
Quotes

Ex-Liverpool Star Believes Manchester United Would Get a 'Great Manager' if They Hire Erik Ten Hag

By Kaustubh Pandey11 hours ago
harry kane
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Offer Anthony Martial, Donny Van De Beek and Dean Henderson to Tottenham for Harry Kane

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
Rashford
News

Teenager Jailed for Racially Abusing Marcus Rashford on Twitter Following England’s Loss to Italy in Euro 2020 Final

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
Anthony Martial
News

Manchester United Exploring Massive Potential Swap Deal with Premier League Giants

By Kaustubh Pandey14 hours ago
AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
News

Manchester United's Chase for Summer Target Depends on Top Four Finish

By Kaustubh Pandey15 hours ago
Jaap Stam
Quotes

Jaap Stam Says He Would Join Manchester United 'Without Any Doubt', Amid Erik Ten Hag Rumours

By Rhys James17 hours ago
Manchester United 2019 Tour
News

Manchester United Announce Summer Tour Plans In Australia

By James Ridge18 hours ago