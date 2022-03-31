Bruno Fernandes Signs New Manchester United Contract Confirms Fabrizio Romano

Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract with Manchester United until 2027 confirms Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has been reporting on updates surrounding the future of Fernandes for some weeks.

Fernandes has been in talks with United for some time about a new deal and it now looks to be confirmed.

Romano reported the news on Thursday morning with his signature phrase, ‘Here We Go’.

Romando said in a short Tweet, “Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United until 2027. Here we go.”

It has been known for some days now that Fernandes would sign a new deal and it is set to be announced soon following the completion of the international break.

Fernandes had a great spell on international duty for Portugal as he scored the two goals that secured his country’s place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Fernandes is expected to be receiving a salary increase in his new deal that will see him remain at Old Trafford until 2027.

