Bruno Fernandes Takes Accountability in Manchester United’s Defeat to Brighton

Bruno Fernandes was chosen by Ralf Rangnick to wear the captain's armband ahead of the Red Devils' defeat to the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium.

The Portuguese international had a frustrating night along with his fellow senior compatriot and forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Both players struggle due to a lack of quality deliveries from both fullbacks.

The team showed signs of laziness in a complicated pressing system and felt difficulties pulling the trigger towards Brighton's target, causing pressure to develop in the team's backend.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Portuguese midfielder was extremely disappointed with the team's lack of spirit and meaningful efforts on the pitch: "They outplayed us, they always had a solution, pressed us better, and deserved the result.

"A little bit of everything [went wrong]. Quality. Mentality. They deserved to win and we deserve to be in the position we are in now."

Bruno Fernandes accepted the chants sung by fans in the away end stating that the current set of players aren't fit enough to play for the shirt: “I include myself in that. What we did today, what I did today, was not enough to be in a Manchester United shirt and I accept it.”

Meanwhile, questions were raised about the player's future at the club despite signing a new contract with the club: “I don't want to talk about the future, we have still one game this season and we have to win.

“I talked with the club about the future many times before I signed my contract because I think the future can be good, but obviously many things need to be fixed, as we have seen this season."

Manchester United will end their turbulent Premier League season against Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace away from home.

