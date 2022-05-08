Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Bruno Fernandes Takes Accountability in Manchester United’s Defeat to Brighton

Bruno Fernandes was chosen by Ralf Rangnick to wear the captain's armband ahead of the Red Devils' defeat to the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium.

The Portuguese international had a frustrating night along with his fellow senior compatriot and forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Both players struggle due to a lack of quality deliveries from both fullbacks.

The team showed signs of laziness in a complicated pressing system and felt difficulties pulling the trigger towards Brighton's target, causing pressure to develop in the team's backend.  

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Portuguese midfielder was extremely disappointed with the team's lack of spirit and meaningful efforts on the pitch: "They outplayed us, they always had a solution, pressed us better, and deserved the result.

"A little bit of everything [went wrong]. Quality. Mentality. They deserved to win and we deserve to be in the position we are in now."

Bruno Fernandes accepted the chants sung by fans in the away end stating that the current set of players aren't fit enough to play for the shirt: “I include myself in that. What we did today, what I did today, was not enough to be in a Manchester United shirt and I accept it.”

Meanwhile, questions were raised about the player's future at the club despite signing a new contract with the club: “I don't want to talk about the future, we have still one game this season and we have to win.

“I talked with the club about the future many times before I signed my contract because I think the future can be good, but obviously many things need to be fixed, as we have seen this season."

Manchester United will end their turbulent Premier League season against Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace away from home.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

imago1011843474h
News

Bruno Fernandes Takes Accountability in Manchester United’s Defeat to Brighton

By Alan Bincejust now
imago1011826237h
News

Ralf Rangnick's Damning Reaction to Manchester United's Brighton Defeat

By Alan Bince32 minutes ago
imago1008659226h
News

FA Youth Cup Final at Old Trafford Set for Record Attendance Closing in on 60,000 Tickets

By Alan Bince13 hours ago
Olise
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested in Signing Crystal Palace Winger Michael Olise

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
mata
Match Day

Brighton vs Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League |

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick Reveals Three Manchester United Targets The Board Said 'No' to In January

By Rhys James19 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Kalvin Phillips Could be Available for £30million This Summer

By Alex WallaceMay 6, 2022
Pogba
Transfers

Report: Manchester City Interested in Paul Pogba as Midfielder 'Would not Rule out Move'

By Alex WallaceMay 6, 2022