Bruno Fernandes Now A Doubt For Atletico Clash, Reveals Rangnick

Bruno Fernandes missed out on being part of Manchester United's matchday squad last Saturday in their tie against Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur, and Ralf Rangnick has revealed the reason behind his absence in the weekend.

Fernandes rarely has missed out on games due to injuries since joining the club from Sporting in January 2020, so his absence for the Spurs clash came as a surprise.

Initial reports stated the cause for his unavailability to be his illness, and now interim manager Rangnick has revealed the main reason behind the same.

The German has confirmed that United's talisman Bruno Fernandes has tested positive for COVID-19.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Rangnick further went on to state that the Portuguese is now also a doubt for tomorrow's Champions League tie at Old Trafford against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

"Bruno we will have to wait and see until Tuesday. This will probably be a last-minute race with him", said Rangnick.

Bruno's potential unavailability for the Atletico clash will be concerning for the 20-times league champions, who face Atletico tomorrow in a crucial Champions League knockout tie.

United drew 1-1 in Spain against Atleti in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie. Anthony Elanga came to the rescue last time out for the Red Devils in the Champions League.

