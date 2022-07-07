Skip to main content

Bruno Fernandes Will Wear The Number 8 For Manchester United Next Season

Bruno Fernandes has been given a new shirt number ahead of the new 22/23 season, Manchester United have confirmed ahead of Friday’s kit release and the pre season tour.

Fernandes joined United from Sporting Lisbon and has been one of the clubs most consistent players since joining the club which has impressed fans. 

The Portuguese attacking midfielder joined the club and was given the number 18 shirt at Old Trafford which he has worn up until now. 

United confirmed on Thursday that Fernandes has been given the number 8 shirt ahead of the 22/23 season.

Fernandes has been renowned to wear the number 8 especially during his time at Sporting and even has a tattoo of the number on his arm. 

The Portuguese playmaker has been given the number as former player and personal friend of Fernandes, Juan Mata left the club and number vacant. 

Mata spent a number of years at Old Trafford and wore the number 8 for a number of years, creating a number of memories and iconic moments whilst wearing the shirt number. 

Fernandes will join a list of United legends who have worn the number in the past such as;

Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs, Denis Law and Sir Bobby Charlton.

