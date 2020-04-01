The Busby Babes | Manchester United: The History

You can now check out the latest instalment of Stephen Howson's popular series Manchester United: The History...

In this one, we delve into how Sir Matt Busby laid the foundations to building the greatest football club the world has ever seen. It's a must-watch for all Reds!

He then went on to guide his ‘Busby Babes’ from FA Youth Cup success to dominating English football in the space of a decade.

During the Second World War in 1941, Nazi Germany’s air force bombed Old Trafford, just 31 years after it was built. This left United playing their home games at Maine Road, the home of Manchester City, for the foreseeable future.

Not many would’ve predicted a bright pathway at that point, but Sir Matt did. In a demolished stadium he saw opportunity, a chance to create a legacy to fondly look back on for the rest of time.

Following the war, Busby turned down the chance to return to Liverpool as a player-assistant manager. Instead, he accepted an invitation to take over the reins at United in February 1945.

He had a clear vision in mind, he wanted fresh talent to ultimately morph into his desired image, he knew youth was the underlining answer in United’s search for success.

Busby officially started in October, partly spending the period in between training non-commissioned officers in the Army Physical Training Corps alongside recently-retired pro Jimmy Murphy.

Impressed by the Welshman’s speechmaking skills, he wasted no time in recruiting Murphy to manage the reserves and monitor youth development.

It didn’t take long for Busby to establish his philosophy at the club either, demanding full control of training, tactics and transfers upon his arrival.

In what was a revolutionary move at the time, he strongly believed his knowledge of the game was superior to the club’s directors and boldly acted upon it.

Progress was clear throughout the 1946/47 season, the first in the Football League after the war and United’s inaugural First Division campaign under Sir Matt.

Although the Reds couldn’t end their 36-year wait for a major trophy, they earnt the respect of many by finishing in second, just one point behind title winners Liverpool.

It was just the beginning of the Busby era, but that didn’t stop streams of supporters flooding into Maine Road every other week, with the average attendance just over 43,000.

Although Busby had to settle for second in the league again in the following, this time losing out to Arsenal, he guided the club to their second-ever FA Cup triumph – a first major trophy since 1911.

United toppled a Blackpool side boasting future footballing great Stanley Matthews 4-2 in the final, in what was the club’s first appearance at Wembley.

The growth continued after that, as Busby and Murphy oversaw second-place league campaigns again in 1949 and 1951, before finally tasting First Division success a year later.

Players including Roger Byrne, Johnny Carey and Jack Rowley headlined as United soared to winning the title by four points in 1952, ending a 41-year wait to do so.

Three years after reopening its doors, Old Trafford was rammed with over 50,000 raucous supporters as a 6-1 rout over title challengers Arsenal wrapped things up to perfection.

By the end of the season though, the squad was visibly ageing and it was clear reinforcements were required.

Many touted the club to splash big money on high-profile players in order to sustain the club’s reinvigorated success, however, Busby and Murphy turned their focus towards the youth set-up. This was where the Busby Babes truly came to life.

Byrne transitioned from a winger to regular full-back and was joined by Jackie Blanchflower as the first two players to be nicknamed the ‘Babes’. Next, centre-half Mark Jones cemented a first-team spot after featuring in the 1952 title win.

Eddie Coleman followed, before Duncan Edwards, a player widely commended as United’s greatest-ever talent, broke onto the scene aged just 17.

It was unheard of, Busby was trusting players aged 16 and 17 to make an impact – with Bill Foulkes, Albert Scanlon, David Pegg and Liam Whelan also among those replacing older members of the squad.

Not all the ‘Babes’ were homegrown, with Busby sanctioning a £25,000 deal to sign Birmingham winger Johnny Berry in 1951.

However, United were playing so well that only a few major signings were made in the next six years, including centre-forward Tommy Taylor’s £30,000 move from Barnsley in 1953.

Taylor formed a formidable strike partnership alongside Dennis Viollet, most notably in the 1955/56 campaign.

Either of the duo found the net in 21 of their 27 games together, steering Busby to a second First Division title as United manager. The Reds stormed the league by 11 points, with the team’s average age at just 22.

A proud Busby’s words after lifting the trophy will never be forgotten: “The marks of the nursery cradle were on them, but they did not show.”

The mission in 1956/57 was to prove the remarkable campaign beforehand was no fluke, and United impressively went and won the league once again.

The Reds were untouchable at the summit of English football at this point, with a third title in five years secured coinciding with Murphy leading the reserves to a fifth-consecutive FA Youth Cup success.

It was a memorable season all-round. United entered the European Cup for the first time and reached the semi-finals, in a campaign where the club recorded their biggest-ever win to date – a 10-0 mauling of Anderlecht.

One of the biggest stars in the recent Youth Cup domination, Bobby Charlton, also burst onto the scene, netting twice on his debut.

The season ended in disappointment though, with Aston Villa running out 2-1 winners in the FA Cup Final, denying United an unheard-of double.

Time was on United’s side though and a few months later, Busby made Harry Gregg the most expensive goalkeeper in the world at the time, signing him from Doncaster for £23,500.

The ‘Babes’ were bolstered and ready to go for a third straight title and another European Cup bid. The campaign was going as planned, both domestically and in Europe, and the Reds kick-started February with a thrilling 5-4 win against Arsenal at Highbury.

It was seemingly the ideal preparation for the intimidating European Cup Quarter-final second leg at Red Star Belgrade to come next.

United took a 3-3 draw from the game in Serbia, proceeding 5-4 on aggregate, but on the following night, one of the biggest tragedies in sporting history struck, changing the shape of the club’s history forever.

February 6, 1958, marked the Munich Air Disaster, taking 23 lives, including the lives of those in Busby’s special side.

Mark Jones, Roger Byrne, Geoff Bent, David Pegg, Eddie Colman, Bill Whelan, Tommy Taylor, Walter Crickmer, Tom Curry and Bert Whalley the names of those instantly killed.

Duncan Edwards spent two weeks in hospital before also passing away, whilst Johnny Berry and Jackie Blanchflower’s injuries cut their playing careers short.

Other injured squad members were absent for a prolonged period, and with Busby also badly hurt, Murphy, who didn't travel, took charge of the diminished first team until the end of the season.