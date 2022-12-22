Carabao Cup Quarter Final Draw In Full 2022, Manchester United Learn Their Fate

Manchester United safely moved into the last eight of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night as they defeated Burnley at Old Trafford. Goals from Christian Eriksen and a solo effort from Marcus Rashford were enough.

The night before on the Tuesday saw Leicester City, Newcastle United, Wolves and Southampton also advance. Nottingham Forest and a surprising qualifier in Charlton also joined United in the next round on Wednesday.

Liverpool and Manchester City shared the stage on Thursday night and put on a classic game in tie of the round. City advanced to the next round thanks to a goal from Nathan Ake.

United have a chance of winning this years competition if they are committed to winning silverware. It would be similar to the season under Jose Mourinho when Zlatan Ibrahimovic led United to the trophy.

The best team United could now face in the competition is City who have already had the upper hand on them with a victory. However, United have improved as a collective since that game.

Below you can find the draw for the quarter final of the Carabao Cup. The winners in this round will advance to two legged semi final ties.





