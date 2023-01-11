Carabao Cup Semi Final Draw 2023

The draw for the semi final of the Carabao Cup has taken place with Manchester United, Newcastle United, Southampton and Nottingham Forest learning their fates. Manchester United managed to breeze through following their win against Charlton.

Manchester City have shockingly been knocked out of the cup by struggling Southampton at St Mary’s. City have long been known as the Carabao Cup specialists. Forest are another unlikely team to emerge to the final four.

Newcastle and Man United now surely emerge as the favourites to win the cup this season. It would be perfect for Erik Ten Hag to win a trophy in his first season.

IMAGO / PA Images

The draw has taken place and the ties are as follows below;

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Southampton v Newcastle

It sets up a great final at Wembley no matter the outcomes of the semi final ties. The Red Devils may just edge it as favourites given their form this season.

Ten Hag will be hoping his side can continue their form all the way to a possible trophy lift under the Wembley arch. The Dutchman has a history of winning silverware at Ajax.

