Carabao Cup Third Round Draw In Full | Manchester United To Face Aston Villa

Manchester United have learned their fate for their first opponents of the season in domestic cup competition as they have been drawn at home to Premier League opposition in Aston Villa.

United come into the competition in the third round alongside the majority of Premier League sides. 

Erik Ten Hag has now learnt his first ever domestic cup competition opponents with United hosting Aston Villa at home, a draw similar to last years FA Cup. 

United face Villa in the cup ahead of their scheduled game against them in the Premier League not long after. 

Erik Ten Hag and Klopp

The draw featured a mix of teams from across England’s football pyramid. 

United will host former Liverpool player and legend Steven Gerrard at Old Trafford once again in a domestic cup competition. 

United will be looking to improve on previous seasons in the competition as Ten Hag looks to win silverware in his first season as boss. 

Here you can find the full third round draw;

Arsenal v Brighton

Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

MK Dons v Morecambe

Stevenage v Charlton Athletic

Manchester City v Chelsea

Bristol City v Lincoln City

Burnley v Crawley Town

Liverpool v Derby County

Bournemouth v Everton

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolves v Leeds United

West Ham United v Blackburn Rovers

Leicester City v Newport County

Carabao Cup
News

