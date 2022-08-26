Skip to main content

Casemiro Set To Start For Manchester United vs Southampton

New Manchester United signing Casemiro who joined last week from Real Madrid is now reportedly set to start his first game for United against Southampton on Saturday.

Casemiro could play his first game and make a full debut for United against Southampton this Saturday. 

The Brazilian midfielder joined from Real Madrid for around £60million and was announced on the pitch at Old Trafford before United’s win against Liverpool.

The decorated midfielder is a much needed addition for United and is a player that is seen as a player that the Red Devils have been crying out for, for a number of years. 

Casemiro unveiled at Manchester United

Casmeiro will undoubtedly provide stability and act as an anchor in United’s midfield this season and beyond. 

There are many ways that the midfielder could fit into the system, for example playing as part of a pivot alongside Fred, or acting as an anchor behind Bruno Fernandes and Eriksen. 

Casemiro and Fred have experience playing together already for Brazil at an international level and look like a solid duo on the international stage. 

United could be handed a boost with this new report as Guillermo Rai reports that;

“At Man U they are so surprised with his adaptation that it is not ruled out that he will start this Saturday against Southampton (12:30 p.m.), despite having only two training sessions with the rest of the squad.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Casemiro unveiled at Manchester United
News

Casemiro Set To Start For Manchester United vs Southampton

By Alex Wallace
Antony
Transfers

Antony Speaks Out About What Happened Today At Ajax - 'I Expressed My Interest In Leaving'

By Saul Escudero
antony celebrating
Transfers

BREAKING: Antony Details Manchester United Transfer Saga

By Seth Dooley
Antony
Transfers

Breaking: Antony Spoke Out Furious With Ajax Not Accepting Manchester United Highest Eredivisie Bid - 'I Want To Leave'

By Saul Escudero
Erik ten Hag vs Liverpool
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Praised Manchester United Players On Beating Liverpool And Spoke About Casemiro's Fitness

By Saul Escudero
Victor Osimhen
Transfers

Player's Agent Dismisses Talks Of A Move Amid Links To Manchester United

By Soumyajit Roy
Antony with Ajax
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Ajax Refusing To Negotiate With Manchester United For Antony

By Alex Wallace
Antony
Transfers

Antony Frustrated By Manchester United Transfer Saga

By Seth Dooley