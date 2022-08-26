Casemiro Set To Start For Manchester United vs Southampton

New Manchester United signing Casemiro who joined last week from Real Madrid is now reportedly set to start his first game for United against Southampton on Saturday.

The Brazilian midfielder joined from Real Madrid for around £60million and was announced on the pitch at Old Trafford before United’s win against Liverpool.

The decorated midfielder is a much needed addition for United and is a player that is seen as a player that the Red Devils have been crying out for, for a number of years.

Casmeiro will undoubtedly provide stability and act as an anchor in United’s midfield this season and beyond.

There are many ways that the midfielder could fit into the system, for example playing as part of a pivot alongside Fred, or acting as an anchor behind Bruno Fernandes and Eriksen.

Casemiro and Fred have experience playing together already for Brazil at an international level and look like a solid duo on the international stage.

United could be handed a boost with this new report as Guillermo Rai reports that;

“At Man U they are so surprised with his adaptation that it is not ruled out that he will start this Saturday against Southampton (12:30 p.m.), despite having only two training sessions with the rest of the squad.”

