Casemiro To Miss Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League

Manchester United have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their upcoming Premier League game against Arsenal. United will be without their midfield machine Casemiro.

United were risking a possible suspension for the Brazilian ahead of their game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Both Casemiro and Fred sat on 4 yellow cards ahead of the game.

Casemiro started the game and one again played out a fine performance for United, the midfielder was dominant. However, deep into the second half the midfielder put a challenge in and was booked bringing him to five yellow cards.

The five yellow card rule means that Casemiro is now suspended for United's game against Arsenal on Sunday. It was going to be a hard game regardless, the loss of the midfielder now poses a bigger challenge.

One thing to remember however is that when United beat Arsenal at home earlier on this season, Casemiro did not feature until the 80th minute. Erik Ten Hag and his side now play with the Brazilian playing a huge role and so he will be missed.

United will now have to turn to the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred to occupy the midfield absence for the huge game on Sunday. Fred has improved majorly in recent weeks and months and could be a solid option.

McTominay played alongside Christian Eriksen in a midfield pivot during the game at Old Trafford.

