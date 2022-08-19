With his impending transfer to Manchester United being finalised by the two clubs, Casemiro trained with Real Madrid's first team this morning and said goodbye to his teammates.

Casemiro has agreed to join Manchester United on a four-year contract.

He is expected to become one of the highest paid players at the club, but reports suggesting he will double his Madrid salary are hyperbolic.

United will pay £51 million plus potential add-ons to seal negotiations.

The Brazil international will undergo medical tests over the course of the next forty-eight hours.

Although United had sought for the defensive midfielder to be involved in Monday night's fixture against Liverpool, there is insufficient time to complete registration.

The player still needs to receive a work permit to play, but could be in the stands for the game.

Ahead of his imminent move to Manchester, Casemiro trained with Real Madrid's first team this morning.

Sergios Santos of Revelo has reported that he was only involved for the first fifteen minutes of the session - the period of training which is open to the press.

He walked off the pitch and back into the training facility at this fifteen minute mark.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Casemiro's impending departure to the press. The midfielder was afforded time and space to say goodbye to his colleagues, individually and in small groups.

Madrid have respected Casemiro's desire to leave, although they are said to be extremely content with their midfield options, which Ancelotti emphasised to Spanish media today.

According to United Muppetiers, Florentino Pérez - President of Real Madrid - may have in fact initiated the sale of Casemiro.

Aurélien Tchouaméni signed for Madrid this summer from Monaco in a deal that could rise to €100 million.

