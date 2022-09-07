Casemiro's Former Teammate Shares His Feelings On Manchester United Transfer

Casemiro's former Real Madrid teammate David Alaba has shared his feelings about the former's move to Manchester United in the recently concluded summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old Brazilian joined the Premier League giants in a deal that can be worth up to £70 million. He signed a four year contract with the Red Devils with the option for a fifth.

The move saw the Brazil international move from the Madrid club to the Manchester-based outfit after spending nine years at the Spanish capital, where he won numerous silverware and personal accolade including winning the prestigious Champions League five times.

David Alaba, who joined the Los Blancos on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, played with the new United signing for the past season, winning the La Liga and the Champions League together.

In an interview with GOAL, the Austrian defender backed his former teammate for his move to the 20-times English league winners.

"He was in a similar situation to me a year ago. That's why we often talked about it. After nine years at Real Madrid, he was looking for a new challenge. I sincerely wish him the best", Alaba told GOAL.

Casemiro made his debut for his new club two weeks ago, when he came on as a substitute in an away win at Southampton. He is yet to start his first match in a Red Devil shirt, to which the fans are eagerly looking forward to.

