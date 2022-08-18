Casemiro’s Mother Follows Manchester United On Instagram As Deal Gets Closer

Manchester United are edging ever closer to the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro for a fee of around €60million with the players mother now following his possible new club on social media.

United are moving at an increasingly quick pace on the deal to sign Casemiro, the Red Devils would like to have the player ready for their game against Liverpool on Monday.

Casemiro is a signing that will highly benefit United, a player of his calibre is something that United lack and have needed for years.

The player is keen on a move and a deal is entering its final stages as the player wants to try a new challenge in the Premier League.

A significant development however has taken place on Thursday evening as the players mother has followed Manchester United on instagram.

The latest news update on the deal comes from journalist, Ben Jacobs who has said;

“Manchester United have moved fast and are now extremely close to signing Casemiro. The initial fee is around £50m plus add ons. Huge signing, especially for Erik ten Hag (and possibly Fred, too). Real are reluctant sellers but they respect fact Casemiro wants an EPL challenge.”

United are keen to close a deal and as stated are in a race against time if they want the player to feature on Monday.

