Skip to main content

Casemiro’s Mother Follows Manchester United On Instagram As Deal Gets Closer

Manchester United are edging ever closer to the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro for a fee of around €60million with the players mother now following his possible new club on social media. 

United are moving at an increasingly quick pace on the deal to sign Casemiro, the Red Devils would like to have the player ready for their game against Liverpool on Monday. 

Casemiro is a signing that will highly benefit United, a player of his calibre is something that United lack and have needed for years.  

The player is keen on a move and a deal is entering its final stages as the player wants to try a new challenge in the Premier League. 

Casemiro

A significant development however has taken place on Thursday evening as the players mother has followed Manchester United on instagram.

The latest news update on the deal comes from journalist, Ben Jacobs who has said;

“Manchester United have moved fast and are now extremely close to signing Casemiro. The initial fee is around £50m plus add ons. Huge signing, especially for Erik ten Hag (and possibly Fred, too). Real are reluctant sellers but they respect fact Casemiro wants an EPL challenge.”

United are keen to close a deal and as stated are in a race against time if they want the player to feature on Monday. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Casemiro
News

Casemiro’s Mother Follows Manchester United On Instagram As Deal Gets Closer

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Toni Kroos Luka Modric
Transfers

Report: Casemiro Scheduled For Medical With Manchester United

By Seth Dooley
Lozano
Transfers

Manchester United Interested In Signing Napoli Attacker

By Alex Wallace
antony celebrating
Transfers

Manchester United Have New Antony Bid Rejected By Ajax

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Negotiations In Progress Between Manchester United, Casemiro And Real Madrid

By Saul Escudero
Casemiro
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Will Not Double Casemiro's Real Madrid Salary

By Seth Dooley
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Erik Ten Hag's Side Could Get Relegated

By Rhys James
Casemiro Luis Diaz
Transfers

Bringing Greatness Back To Manchester United - A Challenge For Real Madrid Midfielder Casemiro

By Saul Escudero