Edinson Cavani addresses Man United fans for the first time since joining

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani has addressed Manchester United fans for the first time since completing his arrival on transfer deadline day.

Cavani was one of four new arrivals on deadline day, joining Alex Telles, Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri in joining the club.

The 33-year-old completed a free transfer to United in what was the club's only marquee attacking signing of the summer.

Although there was mass frustration at the failure to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, Cavani's arrival was received positively amongst supporters.

There are plenty who are sceptical over how he'll fare at Old Trafford, but Paris Saint-Germain's all-time top goalscorer is in England to make an impact.

On his Twitter account, Cavani emphasised his pride at signing for United and excitement to put on the famous shirt:

"Very proud to be part of this great team and looking forward to wear this beautiful shirt."

Cavani then shared a video of his cardiovascular training for his followers to witness, and he looks in tip-top condition.

Cavani could make his United debut against Newcastle United next weekend if he completes his quarantine in time.

After Anthony Martial's red card in Sunday's 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, United are worryingly short in attack for the next three games.

However, if Cavani can kickstart his United career with a bang, he could quickly gain the approval of fans, as Odion Ighalo did early on into his loan move.

