Edinson Cavani eyeing major silverware during time at Man United

Edinson Cavani has outlined his intentions to win major silverware during his short time at Manchester United.

The 33-year-old striker joined United on deadline day, signing a one-year contract with the option of a further year.

Cavani has won 17 major honours during his long career, 15 of which came at Paris Saint-Germain as he became the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

Speaking to the official club website, Cavani made it clear that he's aiming to lift trophies during his stint at Old Trafford:

"I think any player who is competitive by nature always wants to be able to win silverware. You always work hard so you can give the best account of yourself, and based on performing at your best, you can get the right results. Then, when you’ve picked up the right results, you can go on to win trophies and achieve big things. I’ve just joined one of the biggest clubs in the world and I think that one of the first objectives it has, as a club, is to win and be champions. For that, you have to work really hard. "Like I was saying, we will work hard, and we’ll give our very best so that game by game, we can gradually realise what we can achieve, and where we can get to. I believe that you can’t help but think that a club like Manchester United can aspire to win the title. Starting with the Premier League, and then moving on to other trophies. That’s what I would like to achieve with this club, win trophies, win titles, and then to be able to make the same impression here that I’ve always tried to make with every club I’ve played at.”

