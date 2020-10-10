Edinson Cavani offers early advice to United's young forwards

Edinson Cavani has offered his new Manchester United team-mates some valuable advice ahead of joining up with the squad for the first time.

With the exception of Odion Ighalo, Cavani's attacking counterparts at Old Trafford represent a youthful profile.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Dan James will all be looking to learn from the 33-year-old, who should be more than happy to help develop their game.

Rashford and Martial were able to train and play with Zlatan Ibrahimovic for over a year back in 2016, and will be hoping Cavani can have a similar effect.

Speaking to the official club website, Cavani provided United's younger forwards with some valuable advice even before meeting them:

“Look, I don’t think that there’s any better advice than simply working hard on a football pitch or in a training session. Because you don’t win any game by just turning up and walking out on the field. You start to win the game during the training sessions, you start to win the game by how you prepare for it. For that you need to start working before the game in the days leading up to it. I think you can sometimes, through your ability, demonstrate certain things by example, without even needing to speak. But I think this can depend on each individual and the desire that they have to grow and improve as a player and how much they really want to win and to compete. "I’m coming here to do my very best, as I told you, and I’m here to offer a little bit of my experience to the squad, to the manager, and I’m ready and willing to do the very best I can, and to give the best that I can give. So that’s kind of my aim as I arrive here, very keen to make myself available to my team-mates. After that it depends on each individual, what they want to take on board and what they want to leave alone. That’s a bit like how I see football.”

