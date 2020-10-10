SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Edinson Cavani offers early advice to United's young forwards

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani has offered his new Manchester United team-mates some valuable advice ahead of joining up with the squad for the first time.

With the exception of Odion Ighalo, Cavani's attacking counterparts at Old Trafford represent a youthful profile.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Dan James will all be looking to learn from the 33-year-old, who should be more than happy to help develop their game.

Rashford and Martial were able to train and play with Zlatan Ibrahimovic for over a year back in 2016, and will be hoping Cavani can have a similar effect.

Speaking to the official club website, Cavani provided United's younger forwards with some valuable advice even before meeting them:

“Look, I don’t think that there’s any better advice than simply working hard on a football pitch or in a training session. Because you don’t win any game by just turning up and walking out on the field. You start to win the game during the training sessions, you start to win the game by how you prepare for it. For that you need to start working before the game in the days leading up to it. I think you can sometimes, through your ability, demonstrate certain things by example, without even needing to speak. But I think this can depend on each individual and the desire that they have to grow and improve as a player and how much they really want to win and to compete.

"I’m coming here to do my very best, as I told you, and I’m here to offer a little bit of my experience to the squad, to the manager, and I’m ready and willing to do the very best I can, and to give the best that I can give. So that’s kind of my aim as I arrive here, very keen to make myself available to my team-mates. After that it depends on each individual, what they want to take on board and what they want to leave alone. That’s a bit like how I see football.”

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Edinson Cavani: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's words encouraged me to join United

Edinson Cavani has revealed that a conversation with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer encouraged him to join Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Manchester United players on International duty: the latest after one round of fixtures.

Manchester United players on International duty: the latest after one round of fixtures.

james-young

Fans react as Eric Bailly suffers another injury while playing for the Ivory Coast

Manchester United fans have reacted in their hundreds after Eric Bailly suffered his latest injury while playing for the Ivory Coast

Alex Turk

Paul Pogba talks up Real Madrid move once again on international duty

Paul Pogba has been talking up a future transfer to Real Madrid once again while on international duty with France.

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani addresses Man United fans for the first time since joining

Edinson Cavani has addressed Manchester United fans for the first time since joining on transfer deadline day.

Alex Turk

Champions League: Telles, Pellistri, Cavani included in 25-man squad

Manchester United have named their 25-man squad for the 2020/21 Champions League Group Stage.

Alex Turk

Tottenham rout proved humiliation is the new normal at Old Trafford

Manchester United's 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur proved humiliation is the new normal at Old Trafford

Alex Turk

Axel Tuanzebe excited to learn from Edinson Cavani upon return to training

Axel Tuanzebe has explained he's excited to learn from new Manchester United signing, Edinson Cavani in training.

Alex Turk

Axel Tuanzebe ready to make an impact after returning to full fitness

Axel Tuanzebe is ready to make an impact for Manchester United after returning to full fitness.

Alex Turk

All 14 Man United players you need to look out for on international duty

14 Manchester United players will represent their nations over the coming week, during the break from club football.

Alex Turk