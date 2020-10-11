Edinson Cavani: Facundo Pellistri will offer a lot to Man United

Edinson Cavani has spoken very highly of fellow Manchester United deadline-day arrival Facundo Pellistri.

The 18-year-old winger is also Uruguayan, with the pair United's third and fourth representatives from the nation after Diego Forlan and Guillermo Varela.

Cavani and Pellistri will be looking to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attacking options by making an impact in the first team amid the Reds' poor start to the season.

Speaking to the official club website, Cavani explained that he's a big fan of the young forward and although he's got a lot to learn, he'll offer plenty too:

"Pellistri is a young lad and I really love the way he plays the game. He’s the typical South American footballer who has that mischievous nature to his game, and the way he lives his football is a bit like, as we say in Uruguay, being on el campito, as we call it, a makeshift pitch where you have a kickabout for fun with your mates or whoever. He’s a youngster who has a lot to learn but who has a lot to offer too. He’s already shown what he can do at Peñarol, in the games where he’s featured. "I’ve liked him from the moment he made his first-team debut at Peñarol, I liked him a lot. He’s coming here to the club, without a doubt determined to learn and mature as a player, but also to make a good contribution here himself. Learning his trade here is also going to be a great experience for him. So it’s going to be good meeting up with him and travelling together on this journey in this new chapter for us both."

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel...