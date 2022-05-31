Champions League Goal of the Tournament: Alex Telles vs. Villarreal named amongst Contenders

Alex Telles' equalising volley against Spanish side Villarreal has been recognised as one of the Top 10 goals of the Champions League.

The decision was made through UEFA'S Technical Observer panel, who picked the first goal of Karim Benzema's hat-trick against Chelsea as the best goal in the tournament.

The Brazilian's outside-of-the-box volley placed sixth in the list, placing it as the best goal scored by an English side in the competition.

The goal was his first for the Manchester United after joining the club almost a year earlier from Porto.

The only other English side to register a goal on the list was Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara. His goal against Porto barely made the list at tenth place.

Despite only placing sixth by the decision of the panel, UEFA have given fans a chance to have their say with a vote for the most popular goal.

The fullback was the only defender to make the list, and it isn't the only list he has made it onto.

Telles has also been shortlisted for Manchester United's goal of the season, amongst 17 other goals including Cristiano Ronaldo's long range effort against Tottenham Hotspur, and a brilliant team move against Brentford, finished off by Bruno Fernandes.

