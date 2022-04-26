Chelsea and Tottenham Target 'Dreams' of Playing for Manchester United

Nottingham Forest defender Djed Spence harbours dreams of playing for Manchester United, despite keen interest from a host of other top-flight clubs, claims a journalist.

21-year-old Spence has impressed for Forest this season, making 38 Championship appearances so far in the campaign while also scoring twice and racking up five assists.

It has been reported that United could consider offers for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot, meaning that the Red Devils would need a right-back in the summer.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported about the situation of Spence, stating that the defender dreams about playing for United at some point in the future and he is a fan of the club.

There is said to be loose contact with Bayern Munich but the Englishman already has five offers on the table for himself.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City are all said to be interested in the 21-year-old.

The defender is currently on loan from Middlesbrough and has been named in the Championship Team of the Season already.

