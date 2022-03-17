Skip to main content
Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel's Name Gets Added To Manchester United's Shortlist Of Managers

Manchester United's shortlist of potential managerial candidates now reportedly has Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's name on it.

Tuchel, who joined the Blues in 2021, have been having a successful time at the club, having won several trophies including the Champions League.

With the government sanctions imposed on the South London club, the future of Chelsea is unsure and thereby the future of Tuchel also has become uncertain.

The FIFA Best Men's Coach award winner, however, has pledged to stay at the club until the end of the season and has refuted claims that he might leave midway in the current season.

tuchel norwich

But despite this, this uncertainty has led to the 48-year-old's name being added to the Old Trafford club's shortlist, as per The Athletic.

The report states that United's search for a new manager hasn't remained confined to only the prime contenders Erik Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino, but Tuchel's name too is in the frame.

It's also stated that the German manager would be open to hearing United's pitch, if approached, due to the absence of any guarantee that everything at Chelsea becomes normal again soon.

