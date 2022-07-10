Skip to main content

Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Drops Subtle Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Hint

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has appeared in a video on social media where he is asked about the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer.

Ronaldo's future is said to be undecided as United have already jetted out on their pre season tour with the first leg being in Bangkok, Thailand.

The superstar is dealing with ongoing personal issues and had been granted extra time away from the squad as he spends time with his family.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer as well as the likes of Bayern Munich and Napoli amongst other names

ronaldo arriving

The striker is still expected to meet the squad in the next leg of their pre season tour despite being granted away as things stand.

However, as things stand the players future is said to not be clear with the players agent Jorge Mendes said to be in contact with a number of clubs, possibly looking to find a move for the player.

The links to Chelsea are ones that are quite mixed with manager, Tuchel reportedly not being as open to the move as the ownership.

In a video posted to social media; "A Chelsea fan asked Thomas Tuchel if they were signing Cristiano Ronaldo."

 Tuchel responded with "I will not tell you..."

You can see the video here;

