Chicharito: United appointing Moyes was a mistake

Alex Turk

Javier Hernandez has been very open in speaking about Sir Alex Ferguson's replacement, David Moyes in a recent interview.

Moyes arrived Old Trafford with one of the toughest tasks in the history of football to handle, but didn't even last a full season as Manchester United spiralled from being crowned champions, to dwelling in seventh place.

Chicharito made 157 appearances over five years at United and was still part of the squad when Moyes replaced the legendary Scotsman in a transition which the Mexican ace believes still 'haunts' the club to this day.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on The Locker Room, quoted by The World Game, Chicharito revealed he believes it was a mistake replacing Sir Alex with Moyes:

"To be honest, we didn't have anything personal – Moyes and myself – but it was a mistake that they took him. It was a mistake. That was the first mistake that it's still haunting – not because of him, he's not a bad manager, but they thought they were going to take the replacement of the boss, of Sir Alex, so quick. It's impossible!

These quotes are far more interesting considering Chicharito has worked with Moyes since at West Ham United, but he made his point in a very respectful way.

The ex-United poacher is currently living it large in the MLS with LA Galaxy, but he still firmly remains a fan favourite amongst the Stretford End.

See how Stretford Paddock grade recent Manchester United speculation in the latest Transfer Review with Stephen Howson:

Berbatov: United signing Coutinho would be pointless

Dimitar Berbatov has revealed why he believes Manchester United signing Philippe Coutinho would be 'pointless'.

Alex Turk

Besiktas eyeing summer move for Tuanzebe

Besiktas have identified Axel Tuanzebe as a summer transfer target and are preparing to make a loan offer.

Alex Turk

Inter set to extend Alexis loan

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed the club want to extend Alexis Sanchez's loan until the end of the season.

Alex Turk

Provisional FA Cup restart schedule confirmed

The provisional schedule for this season's remaining FA Cup fixtures has been confirmed, with Manchester United set to face Norwich City in the quarter-finals.

Alex Turk

All 92 remaining Premier League games to be shown live in UK

All 92 of the remaining Premier League games, including Manchester United's run-in, will be shown live in the UK.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer turns down chance to sign Coutinho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly turned down the chance to sign wantaway Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Alex Turk

Premier League set to resume on 17 June

Manchester United's Premier League season is reportedly set to resume in three weeks' time on the weekend commencing 19 June.

Alex Turk

Manchester United offer Angel Gomes final contract offer to stay at Old Trafford | Paper Talk | 28/05/20

Angel Gomes is offered a final deal by Manchester United in order to keep him at the club! Should united be pulling out all the stops to keep him at Old Trafford? Also in the news full contact training has been voted back and Timo Werner gets linked with United again.

Mitul Mistry

Ighalo Could Stay Because of New Chinese Precautions | Bellingham to Reject United - Sportbild | Paper Talk | Manchester United News | 27/05/20

Jude Bellingham reportedly chooses Borussia Dortmund as his next club over Manchester United. And, a new leak shows a brand new 2021 home kit! No more bus seat pattern!

Mitul Mistry

Premier League clubs start Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol

Premier League clubs have unanimously voted to begin Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol.

Alex Turk