Chicharito: United appointing Moyes was a mistake

Javier Hernandez has been very open in speaking about Sir Alex Ferguson's replacement, David Moyes in a recent interview.

Moyes arrived Old Trafford with one of the toughest tasks in the history of football to handle, but didn't even last a full season as Manchester United spiralled from being crowned champions, to dwelling in seventh place.

Chicharito made 157 appearances over five years at United and was still part of the squad when Moyes replaced the legendary Scotsman in a transition which the Mexican ace believes still 'haunts' the club to this day.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on The Locker Room, quoted by The World Game, Chicharito revealed he believes it was a mistake replacing Sir Alex with Moyes:

"To be honest, we didn't have anything personal – Moyes and myself – but it was a mistake that they took him. It was a mistake. That was the first mistake that it's still haunting – not because of him, he's not a bad manager, but they thought they were going to take the replacement of the boss, of Sir Alex, so quick. It's impossible!

These quotes are far more interesting considering Chicharito has worked with Moyes since at West Ham United, but he made his point in a very respectful way.

The ex-United poacher is currently living it large in the MLS with LA Galaxy, but he still firmly remains a fan favourite amongst the Stretford End.

