Tahith Chong Signs New Deal

Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong signed a new deal with the Red Devils, the club have confirmed.

The new two year deal will see the youngster stay at United until 2022 with an option to extend by a further year.

The news follows a recent interview with Chong’s agent, Erkan Alkan, in which he alluded to the fact that the Dutch winger would sign a new deal at the Club. Speaking to Dutch media Alkan said that despite interest from big clubs, “Manchester United came up with a good plan for Tahith” and that his 20-year old client would “like to stay with the club that brought him from the Netherlands”.

The news follows a prolonged saga surrounding the future of the Dutchman. Inter Milan were believed to have been heavily interested in the young man who looked set to sign for them, Chong’s agent originally spreading the news that he felt he not developing under Solskjaer.

Yet according to Fabrizio Romano, despite the fact that Inter Milan and Chong had a deal ready to be signed the fact that they wished to loan him out in his initial season with Internazionale pushed him away from the San Siro and back towards Old Trafford.

Speaking about the new contract, Chong said that "It is an honour every time I pull on the shirt and represent this club. I am working hard every day to improve and I know this is the perfect environment to develop my game."

Solskjaer echoed Chong's sentiments, stating that the young winger "has great potential; given his age, ability and work-ethic, we can see that he has a bright future at Manchester United".

The circumstances surrounding Chong's new deal and the decision not to go to Inter Milan imply that Chong will not go out on loan next season. Solskjaer has given the Under-21 Dutch international an increased number of first team opportunities this season, amassing 10 appearances. Yet his performances have struggled to dramatically impress or demand a prolong run of games, achieving only one assist.

Yet despite this, the new deal means that Chong will be given the time he needs to develop. It also reaffirms United’s commitment to a long-term rebuild which emphasises homegrown youth players as its foundations.