Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Tahith Chong Signs New Deal

Patrick Ryan

Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong signed a new deal with the Red Devils, the club have confirmed.

The new two year deal will see the youngster stay at United until 2022 with an option to extend by a further year.

The news follows a recent interview with Chong’s agent, Erkan Alkan, in which he alluded to the fact that the Dutch winger would sign a new deal at the Club. Speaking to Dutch media Alkan said that despite interest from big clubs, “Manchester United came up with a good plan for Tahith” and that his 20-year old client would “like to stay with the club that brought him from the Netherlands”.

The news follows a prolonged saga surrounding the future of the Dutchman. Inter Milan were believed to have been heavily interested in the young man who looked set to sign for them, Chong’s agent originally spreading the news that he felt he not developing under Solskjaer.

Yet according to Fabrizio Romano, despite the fact that Inter Milan and Chong had a deal ready to be signed the fact that they wished to loan him out in his initial season with Internazionale pushed him away from the San Siro and back towards Old Trafford.

Speaking about the new contract, Chong said that "It is an honour every time I pull on the shirt and represent this club. I am working hard every day to improve and I know this is the perfect environment to develop my game."

Solskjaer echoed Chong's sentiments, stating that the young winger "has great potential; given his age, ability and work-ethic, we can see that he has a bright future at Manchester United".

The circumstances surrounding Chong's new deal and the decision not to go to Inter Milan imply that Chong will not go out on loan next season. Solskjaer has given the Under-21 Dutch international an increased number of first team opportunities this season, amassing 10 appearances. Yet his performances have struggled to dramatically impress or demand a prolong run of games, achieving only one assist.

Yet despite this, the new deal means that Chong will be given the time he needs to develop. It also reaffirms United’s commitment to a long-term rebuild which emphasises homegrown youth players as its foundations.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Player Profile: Aaron Wan-Bissaka v Manchester City

We delve into Wan-Bissaka's sublime display in Sunday's Manchester derby triumph.

Alex Turk

Manchester United v Manchester City Review: Three's the magic number for Solskjaer

We've revisited United's incredible 2-0 win in Sunday's Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Alex Turk

Manchester United v Manchester City Team News

Team news ahead of a crucial Manchester derby in the race for top four in the Premier League.

Alex Turk

Manchester United v Manchester City Preview: Rare league double up for grabs

Alex Turk previews a huge Manchester derby taking place at Old Trafford later today.

Alex Turk

United to hand Matic fresh contract

A look at the breaking reports confirming Matic is set to extend his Old Trafford stay.

Alex Turk

Player Profile: Juan Mata vs Derby

A closer look at Juan Mata's impressive game by numbers in the FA Cup Fifth Round against Derby County.

Alex Turk

Derby County v Manchester United Review: Ighalo sends United into last eight

A review of Manchester United's comprehensive 3-0 victory against Derby County at Pride Park on Thursday night.

Ciaran Taylor

Derby County v Manchester United Team News

Patrick Ryan analyses the Manchester United starting XI for their FA Cup Fifth round tie against Derby County

Patrick Ryan

by

ScottKennedy

Derby County v Manchester United Preview: Rooney Takes Centre Stage

Patrick Ryan discusses the FA Cup Fifth round tie between Manchester United and Derby County

Patrick Ryan

Kane eyeing move away from Spurs

A look at where Manchester United stand as Harry Kane's future at Tottenham Hotspur grows in uncertainty.

Alex Turk