Christian Eriksen Included In Denmark's World Cup 2022 Squad

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has been included in Denmark's squad for the 2022 World Cup. The 30 year old is one of Denmark's key players and has been for many years.

Eriksen has had a fine start to life at United so far since he joined this summer on a free transfer from Brentford. The Danish midfielder has shown his true qualities since joining the club.

In Denmark's last international tournament they reached the semi finals of Euro 2020 where they lost 2-1 to England at Wembley. Denmark's squad showed what they have to offer during the tournament.

Denmark will be looking to produce another amazing run during the upcoming World Cup. They certainly have the quality to produce another amazing run.

You can find the full Denmark Squad for the upcoming World Cup below;

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Oliver Christensen.

Defenders: Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen, Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen , Rasmus Kristensen, Jens Stryger Larsen , Victor Nelsson, Daniel Wass.

Midfielders: Thomas Delaney, Mathias Jensen, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.



Forwards: Andreas Skov Olsen, Jesper Lindstrom, Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jonas Wind.

