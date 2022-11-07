Skip to main content
Christian Eriksen Included In Denmark's World Cup 2022 Squad

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Christian Eriksen Included In Denmark's World Cup 2022 Squad

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has been included in the Denmark Squad for the 2022 World Cup. You can see the full squad below.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has been included in Denmark's squad for the 2022 World Cup. The 30 year old is one of Denmark's key players and has been for many years.

Eriksen has had a fine start to life at United so far since he joined this summer on a free transfer from Brentford. The Danish midfielder has shown his true qualities since joining the club.

In Denmark's last international tournament they reached the semi finals of Euro 2020 where they lost 2-1 to England at Wembley. Denmark's squad showed what they have to offer during the tournament.

christian eriksen

Denmark will be looking to produce another amazing run during the upcoming World Cup. They certainly have the quality to produce another amazing run.

You can find the full Denmark Squad for the upcoming World Cup below;

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Oliver Christensen.

Defenders: Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen, Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen , Rasmus Kristensen, Jens Stryger Larsen , Victor Nelsson, Daniel Wass.

Midfielders: Thomas Delaney, Mathias Jensen, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.


Forwards: Andreas Skov Olsen, Jesper Lindstrom, Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jonas Wind.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

christian eriksen
News

Christian Eriksen Included In Denmark's World Cup 2022 Squad

By Ben Patterson
Angel Gomes & Bernado Silva
Quotes

Angel Gomes Says He Could Return To Manchester United

By Rhys James
Antony Scores For Manchester United On His Debut At Old Trafford Against Arsenal
News

Brazil Announce World Cup Squad With Manchester United Trio Included

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester United Everton Goodison Park Premier League
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Compares Casemiro To Liverpool's Fabinho

By Rhys James
varane liverpool bangkok
News

Raphael Varane Set To Be Fit For FIFA World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Xavi Hernandez
Quotes

Barcelona Manager Xavi Talks About Facing Manchester United In Europa League

By Alex Wallace
Europa League
News

Manchester United Will Face Barcelona In UEFA Europa League Play-Off

By Alex Wallace
Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Draw In Full

By Alex Wallace