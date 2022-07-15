Christian Eriksen Signs For Manchester United

Manchester United have announced the signing of Danish international Christian Eriksen on a free transfer following his spell at Brentford last season.

Eriksen made an incredible comeback to top level football following a cardiac arrest suffered during Euro 2020.

The midfielder returned to the Premier League and showed that he still has plenty to offer at the highest level and had prompted United into completing the signing.

Erik Ten Hag is familiar with Eriksen as he allowed the Danish playmaker to train with Ajax during his recovery process.

Eriksen scored once and assisted on four times during 10 games for Brentford last season, whilst also recording a whopping 30 key passes.

A statement released by United says;

“Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Christian Eriksen has joined the club, signing a contract until June 2025.

The midfielder has been capped 115 times for Denmark, scoring 38 goals for his country. Eriksen has played 237 games in the Premier League, registering 52 goals and 71 assists.”

Eriksen spoke about why he chose United, saying;

“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.”

