Christian Eriksen's Game In Numbers Manchester United V Fulham

Christian Eriksen's game in numbers v Fulham. You can check his stats from tonight's game below.

Christian Eriksen was the star man in Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Fulham today in the Premier League. The 30 year old produced another fantastic performance.

Eriksen started alongside his midfield partner Casemiro yet again which has been United's main midfield pairing this season. The two players have formed a stable partnership in the midfield together.

Eriksen has shown this season why United picked him up on a free transfer from Brentford in the summer. The Denmark international has produced consistent performances since his arrival.

United fans have been over the moon with his performances since he arrived at the club in the summer. The 30 year old has become a fan favourite because of his consistent and amazing performances.

For tonight's game over Fulham, Eriksen was involved in both goals which included scoring the opening goal and providing the match winning assist for Alejandro Garnacho.

You can view Eriksen's stats from tonight's game which have been provided by FotMob below;


90 minutes

 1 goal

 1 assist 

39/47 passes completed

 2 chances created

 60 touches

 4/5 accurate long passes

 1 interception

 6 recoveries

News

By Ben Patterson
