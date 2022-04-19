Club make contact for Manchester United Midfielder Amidst Impending Summer Exit

Serie A side Roma are said to have made contact for the potential signature of Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, claims a report from Italy.

Matic has already confirmed that he is leaving United in the summer and the Red Devils are expected to sign midfielders in the summer transfer window as well.

8th February 2022 ; Turf Moor, Burnley, Lancashire, England; Premier League football, Burnley versus Manchester United, ManU Nemanja Matic of Manchester United speaks with team mate Cristiano Ronaldo PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12362307 DavidxBlunsden

Tuttomercatoweb have reported about Roma's interest in Matic, claiming that contact has already been made by the Giallorossi and more than that, there are good feelings about potentially signing the Serbian midfielder.

Jose Mourinho, who managed Matic at United and Chelsea, desires to reunite with the ex-Benfica man and this is driving the move forward. Roma have received the go-ahead signal for the operation already.

Matic has made 18 appearances this season, playing only 1021 minutes of Premier League football so far. He played eight times in the Champions League for the side, starting only once under Ralf Rangnick.

