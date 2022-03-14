Skip to main content
Confirmed Atletico Madrid Squad to Face Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid have confirmed their squad that will travel to England to face Manchester United in the second leg tie of the UEFA Champions League.

Atletico were without a number of first team players in the first leg against United when the sides drew 1-1.

The current La Liga title holders travel to Old Trafford with a 23 man squad featuring a majority of their usual strongest 11.

Atletico fans will be delighted to see the likes of Luis Suarez, Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak all fit to feature.

Felix in particular has been in fine form recently and even scored in the first leg of the tie.

The game is big for both sides as the winner will advance to the quarter finals of the UCL.

With PSG out of the competition in particular, many of the remaining clubs will fancy their chances in the prestigious competition. 

