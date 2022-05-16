Confirmed: Erik ten Hag Wants To Keep Cristiano Ronaldo At Manchester United

Erik ten Hag will arrive at Manchester on Monday to proceed with matters remaining at Old Trafford ahead of the start of a new season for the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been an immaculate presence in the Red Devils' squad scoring more than 20 goals this season despite poor standings in the league table for the club.

The Dutch manager has been vocal about his intentions to keep the Portuguese forward at Old Trafford for one more season.

Speaking to Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf, the Dutchman has called the Manchester United No.7 a giant: “Ronaldo is a giant, because of what he's already shown and I think he's still very ambitious. Of course, I would like to keep him. He's been an important player to Manchester United this year and can produce great stats.”

The striker also had a few good words to say about the incoming Manchester United manager from Amsterdam: "What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach, but we need to give him time. Things need to change the way he wants.

"I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best."

The two giants will meet each other this week as the Red Devils face Crystal Palace in the final game.

