Conversations 'Going Well' Between Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United But Nothing is 'Finalised'

Conversations are said to be 'going well' between Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United but nothing is yet to be finalised according to reliable reports.

Ten Hag is understood to be the leading candidate for the United managerial position after emerging as the favourite ahead of Mauricio Pochettino in the last few weeks.

United held a positive interview the Dutchman and are understood to have a verbal agreement in place with the current Ajax boss.

Ten Hag is a clear fan favourite on social media as supporters favour the Dutchman over the former Spurs boss, Pochettino.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to Jonathan Shrager, "nothing is finalised, nor imminent necessarily, but conversations are currently going well between Manchester United and Erik ten Hag".

Ten Hag is currently said to be focusing on the conclusion of the season with Ajax as a league title and Dutch cup are both up for grabs.

United are understood to want to wrap up their managerial search this month which would indicate that supporters could expect clarity sooner, rather than later.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |