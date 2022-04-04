Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Conversations 'Going Well' Between Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United But Nothing is 'Finalised'

Conversations are said to be 'going well' between Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United but nothing is yet to be finalised according to reliable reports.

Ten Hag is understood to be the leading candidate for the United managerial position after emerging as the favourite ahead of Mauricio Pochettino in the last few weeks.

United held a positive interview the Dutchman and are understood to have a verbal agreement in place with the current Ajax boss.

Ten Hag is a clear fan favourite on social media as supporters favour the Dutchman over the former Spurs boss, Pochettino.

Erik Ten Hag

According to Jonathan Shrager, "nothing is finalised, nor imminent necessarily, but conversations are currently going well between Manchester United and Erik ten Hag".

Ten Hag is currently said to be focusing on the conclusion of the season with Ajax as a league title and Dutch cup are both up for grabs.

United are understood to want to wrap up their managerial search this month which would indicate that supporters could expect clarity sooner, rather than later.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

ten hag 3
News

Conversations 'Going Well' Between Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United But Nothing is 'Finalised'

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City
Quotes

Wayne Rooney Says Cristiano Ronaldo Signing Hasn't Worked Out For Manchester United

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Tammy Abraham
Quotes

'One Day I'll Be Back' - Manchester United-Linked Star Comments on Potential Move

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago
Eredivisie: Ajax v Feyenoord Amsterdam - Guus Til of Feyenoord, Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the match between Ajax v Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff ArenA on 20 March 2022 in Amsterdam
News

Erik Ten Hag Move Can Help Manchester United Seal Vital Summer Transfer

By Kaustubh Pandey4 hours ago
mata
News

Fabrizio Romano Reveals the Future of Manchester United Midfielder Juan Mata

By Rhys James8 hours ago
Milinkovic Savic
News

Manchester United Expected To Make Offer for Serie A Star Amidst Exit Rumours

By Kaustubh Pandey8 hours ago
Antony and Erik Ten Hag
News

Manchester United Face Dressing Room Split Over Ten Hag Appointment

By Kaustubh Pandey9 hours ago
ten hag 2
News

Manchester United Brace For New Talks With Ajax's Erik Ten Hag Soon

By Kaustubh Pandey10 hours ago