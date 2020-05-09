COVID-19 testing takes place at Old Trafford

Mass testing amidst the coronavirus outbreak has been taking place at Old Trafford this week, as we near the end of week six of UK lockdown.

Hundreds of individuals have been tested for the virus on the west side of The Theatre of Dreams through a mobile testing unit.

The Department of Health and Social Care have led the project, operated by Army personnel, which has been one of many deployed across the nation in response to local demands.

It's been almost two months since the English football season was initially suspended, with Manchester United last taking to the field 58 days ago and counting.

Representatives of all 20 Premier League clubs will be holding a meeting on Monday, following the Prime Minister's conference on Sunday.

There should be substantial updates from said meeting, with finalising the season behind closed doors at neutral venues currently posing as the most likely option.

Considering Old Trafford isn't being used for anything else whilst the UK is in a standstill, it's good to see the club making the facilities available to help tackle the global crisis.

Hopefully, we can see United, maybe not in the flesh but on our screens as soon as possible, with the possibility of returning to Old Trafford in 2020 sadly low.

At least the last game to take place in front of the Stretford End was memorable...

If you want to take your mind away from current affairs, be sure to check out Stretford Paddock's latest Transfer Review with Stephen Howson below: