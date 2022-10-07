Cristiano Ronaldo At Loggerheads With Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly at ‘loggerheads’ with Erik Ten Hag. Ronaldo has been searching for an exit from United since the summer transfer window.

The relationship between the pair is said to have been worsening over the past weeks, according to other reports. Sources close to Ronaldo have now dropped new bombshells about the pairs relationship.

Ronaldo wanted to leave United for free in the summer, something the club would not allow. No club came in with a suitable offer for United to part ways with.

Ronaldo has barely seen regular minutes at United. The striker has truly struggled to find his feet in Ten Hag’s new system.

However, according to the new eye opening report, Ronaldo has criticised Ten Hag’s style for United.

The new report comes from the Times reporter Duncan Castles. Castles is known to have a close relationship with the camp of Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo’s agent.

The report says; “There are those at Carrington who describe Cristiano Ronaldo often at loggerheads with Ten Hag. They speak of a footballer who complains about the nature and quality of training sessions, and who thinks Manchester United would be better off playing a different way.”

It continues with; “Cristiano Ronaldo is said to consider Ten Hag stubborn and unnecessarily wedded to his approach that worked at Ajax.”

