Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Highest Goal Scorer in Football History Following Brace for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the highest goal scorer in football history following a first half brace for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ronaldo has scored record numbers of goals in his career but the double against Spurs makes him the highest scorer in football's competitive history.

The record was previously held by Josef Bican who played between 1931 and 1955, his record being 805.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Ronaldo's brace against Spurs means he overtakes Bican to score his 805th and 806th professional goals.

Ronaldo has been one of, if not the world's greatest player for a number of years and has always shown his highest qualities.

Since making a name for himself at United, Ronaldo has gone from strength to strength.

He achieved everything and more at Real Madrid and has found his way back to United this season where he has scored a number of goals to add to his tally.

Ronaldo will be regarded as one of the greatest players to ever play the sport for generations to come.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read more Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |