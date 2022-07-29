Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms What Game He Will Play In For Manchester United This Weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed what game he will play in for Manchester United this weekend.

The superstar has only recently returned to training for The Red Devils and is readying himself for the upcoming season, despite strong rumours of a transfer away this summer.

Allegedly, he is unhappy with the club's ambition and lack of Champions League football. Ronaldo has been away from Manchester due to family reasons, according to club statements, but will play his first match since last season this weekend.

On Saturday, United will play Atletico Madrid in Norway, before they travel back to Old Trafford to play Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. It is said that most of the senior players will play in the former match, whereas certain fringe players and some younger players will start on Sunday.

With the 37-year-old's fitness weeks behind everyone else as things stand, not to mention his tactical familiarity with the new manager that comes with training, some fans were wondering which one the Portuguese international will play in.

Ronaldo has seemingly confirmed on Instagram what one he will take part in - commenting on a post and saying: "Sunday the king plays". (Via UtdDistrict)

The striker's future at the club remains undecided though, it seems. Clubs such as Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have been linked so far.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon