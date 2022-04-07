Cristiano Ronaldo Did Not Train With Manchester United Teammates Ahead of Everton Clash

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly not trained on the grass with his Manchester United teammates on Thursday ahead of their game against Everton on Saturday.

Ronaldo missed United's game against Leicester City last weekend in which United drew 1-1 in what was a huge game for United's top four hopes.

The Portuguese striker missed the game due to an apparent illness but has returned to training this week.

Ronaldo however is reported to not have trained on the grass with his United teammates but was seen in good spirits with Diogo Dalot during a gym training session.

It was reported by M.E.N that Ronaldo had not taken part in the full squad training session but no reason was given.

United's game against Everton on Saturday is a huge game for both sides.

United are looking to stay in the race for the top four as Everton need to win the game as they find themselves in a relegation battle.

