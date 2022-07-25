Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Expected To Take Part In Manchester United Training On Tuesday

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester ahead of face to face talks with Erik Ten Hag surrounding his future and is also expected to take part in training on Tuesday. 

Ronaldo has flown into Manchester ahead of huge talks with Erik Ten Hag in a face to face meeting regarding the players future ahead of the new campaign which is just over a week away. 

The striker has been pushing with his agent for a move away from Old Trafford this summer with a number of top European clubs being listed as possible destinations. 

Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok

Ten Hag wants clarity over the players future as the manager does not want an unsettled camp ahead of the new season. 

The Dutch boss will speak to Ronaldo in a bid to try and convince the player to stay at the club despite his desire to play in the UEFA Champions League next season. 

According to a new report from well known Spanish media outlet, MARCA;

“Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to take part in Manchester United training on Tuesday. Erik ten Hag will try and convince him to stay, but Ronaldo's mind hasn't changed. Ronaldo has no intention of creating a conflict in the club, hence why he will re-join training.”

