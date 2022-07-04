Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Has Not Returned To Manchester United Training

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to return to Manchester United training following reports over the weekend of the players desire to leave the club, a new report has stated.

Reports emerged over the weekend that Ronaldo has asked to be sold by United should a satisfactory offer come in for the superstar striker, however United have remained strong on their stance - he is not for sale. 

Ronaldo was meant to join a number of players and return to United training on Monday ahead of the clubs pre season tour which United fly out to at the end of this week. 

Cristiano Ronaldo Diogo Dalot Bruno Fernandes

Ronaldo has asked United to leave Old Trafford should a suitable offer arrive this summer however the Red Devils are in no position to sell the player and have remained firm on their stance. 

Erik Ten Hag was meant to meet Ronaldo in training on Monday to discuss his future ahead of the tour however the Portuguese captain has not arrived at Carrington.

Fabrizio Romano has covered the news and has given a full report to United fans on the situation, stating;

“Cristiano Ronaldo to miss return to Manchester United training today “due to family reasons”, club have accepted this explanation.

Man United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him.”

