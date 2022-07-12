Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Offered Himself To PSG Amid Uncertain Manchester United Future

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly offered himself to French giants PSG amid the uncertainty surrounding his Manchester United future as supporters wait for clarity from the superstar, according to a new report.

Ronaldo is said to be undecided in regards to his future with the superstar wanting to continue playing at the highest level which would include playing in the UEFA Champions League.

The Portuguese captain reportedly handed in a request to be sold should a suitable offer arrive during this transfer window.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is said to have spoken to the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea about a possible move for his client.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Ronaldo is said to be disappointed with United’s transfer activity so far and is growing frustrated with the business done in this window as it shows a lack of ambition, in the players eyes.

However a new report that had emerged on Monday suggested that Richard Arnold was attempting to talk Ronaldo out of his desire to leave the club and instead to see out the remainder of his contract at Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag has already stated that he sees Ronaldo as unsellable and wants to work with the striker next season.

However a new report from Le Parisien has stated that;

“Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to PSG but Paris has no place for him, for the moment.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon