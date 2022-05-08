Cristiano Ronaldo Holds Discussion on His Manchester United Future With Sir Alex Ferguson

A sequence of important meetings took place between Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Sir Alex Ferguson bought the Portuguese international forward to the red side of Manchester when the player was in his teenage years. The Scottish gaffer was more of a father figure to the Red Devils' No.7 and remains to be a pivotal figure in Cristiano Ronaldo's family.

Both legends of Manchester United live close to each other in the Cheshire area where the two meet regularly for casual conversations.

According to Steve Bates, Sir Alex Ferguson is keen to guard Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy at Old Trafford by convincing the player to stay at Manchester for another year. Private meetings have been held on most of the days at the Portuguese captain's family residence and Sir Alex Ferguson has been an advisor to the player through tough moments in his career.

As per the same report, Real Madrid are watching the player closely after impressing at Old Trafford with 24 goals which include the hattrick against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City.

Erik ten Hag will have a direct conversation with the No.7 once the Dutchman's season at Ajax is wrapped. Ralf Rangnick was impressed with the player's attitude and professionalism in his game despite being above the age of 37.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon