Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Increasingly Likely To Stay At Manchester United

Despite rumours for a number of weeks that pointed towards the possible exit of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, a new report from the ever reliable David Ornstein suggests that Ronaldo is increasingly likely to stay at the club. 

Ronaldo could be set to work with Erik Ten Hag next season as he prepares to meet with the Dutch boss for the first time face to face at some point during this week. 

The talks will be happening to resolve the current issue between player and club and for the new boss to understand whether the player will be in his plans next season as the campaign quickly approaches. 

Cristiano Ronaldo versus Brentford

Ronaldo’s name is dominating United headlines as of late and many people are speculating what clubs the player could join should he leave Old Trafford in this window. 

Many options had been reported however Atletico Madrid are the possible front running destination should the player leave the club this summer. 

However according to sources close to The Athletic reporter, David Ornstein;

“Sources suggest it is increasingly likely Cristiano Ronaldo remains at Manchester United, but there is still a lack of clarity about the situation.”

United supporters will hope that the situation is resolved in the coming days.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Increasingly Likely To Stay At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace36 seconds ago
Anthony Martial
Opinions

Report: Manchester United Fan Makes Stunning Anthony Martial Golden Boot Prediction Following Great Pre-Season From The Frenchman

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
Tyrell Malacia
Quotes

Dutch Left-Back Tyrell Malacia Opens Up Regarding His Adjustment Process At Manchester United

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
De Jong 2
News

Fabrizio Romano: Frenkie De Jong Has No Intention To Take Pay Cut At Barcelona

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Eric Bailly
News

Fabrizio Romano: Eric Bailly’s Dream Is To Play For Manchester United Regularly

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
ten hag bangkok
News

How Does Steve McClaren Contribute to Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United Set-Up?

By Seth Dooley5 hours ago
Ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Reprimands Manchester United Player During Pre-Season

By Seth Dooley6 hours ago
Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: What Atletico Madrid Need To Do To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United

By Rhys James8 hours ago