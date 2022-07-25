Cristiano Ronaldo Increasingly Likely To Stay At Manchester United

Despite rumours for a number of weeks that pointed towards the possible exit of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, a new report from the ever reliable David Ornstein suggests that Ronaldo is increasingly likely to stay at the club.

Ronaldo could be set to work with Erik Ten Hag next season as he prepares to meet with the Dutch boss for the first time face to face at some point during this week.

The talks will be happening to resolve the current issue between player and club and for the new boss to understand whether the player will be in his plans next season as the campaign quickly approaches.

Ronaldo’s name is dominating United headlines as of late and many people are speculating what clubs the player could join should he leave Old Trafford in this window.

Many options had been reported however Atletico Madrid are the possible front running destination should the player leave the club this summer.

However according to sources close to The Athletic reporter, David Ornstein;

“Sources suggest it is increasingly likely Cristiano Ronaldo remains at Manchester United, but there is still a lack of clarity about the situation.”

United supporters will hope that the situation is resolved in the coming days.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon